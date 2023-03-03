New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

New Gold Inc. found using ticker (NGD) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.48 and 0.9 and has a mean target at 1.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.04 and the 200 day moving average is 0.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $653m. Visit the company website at: https://www.newgold.com

The potential market cap would be $817m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. New Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.