New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.9% Upside

New Gold Inc. with ticker code (NGD) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.55 and 0.78 and has a mean target at 1.08. Now with the previous closing price of 0.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.9%. The 50 day MA is 1.11 while the 200 day moving average is 1.48. The market cap for the company is $556m. Find out more information at: https://www.newgold.com

The potential market cap would be $811m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.