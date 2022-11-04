New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

New Gold Inc. with ticker code (NGD) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.48 and 0.85 calculating the average target price we see 1.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.84 and the 200 day MA is 1.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $584m. Find out more information at: https://www.newgold.com

The potential market cap would be $752m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.