New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 225.6% Upside

New Gold Inc. found using ticker (NGD) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.77 calculating the mean target price we have 3.81. With the stocks previous close at 1.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 225.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.4 while the 200 day moving average is 1.7. The company has a market cap of $797m. Find out more information at: http://www.newgold.com

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in San Luis PotosÃ­, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.