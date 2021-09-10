New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 204.8% Upside

New Gold Inc. with ticker code (NGD) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.77 with a mean TP of 3.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 204.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.69. The company has a market cap of $810m. Company Website: http://www.newgold.com

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in San Luis PotosÃ­, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.