New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

New Gold Inc. with ticker code (NGD) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.5 and 0.85 calculating the average target price we see 1.14. With the stocks previous close at 1.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.96 and the 200 day MA is 1.19. The company has a market cap of $810m. Visit the company website at: https://www.newgold.com

The potential market cap would be $832m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.