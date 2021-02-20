Twitter
New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 133.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

New Gold Inc. found using ticker (NGD) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.77 with a mean TP of 3.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 133.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.94 and the 200 day MA is 1.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,038m. Company Website: http://www.newgold.com

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

