New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

New Gold Inc. found using ticker (NGD) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.46 and 0.85 calculating the average target price we see 1.12. Now with the previous closing price of 1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day MA is 0.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.23. The market cap for the company is $766m. Visit the company website at: https://www.newgold.com

The potential market cap would be $858m based on the market concensus.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.