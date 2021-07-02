New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 110.5% Upside

New Gold Inc. with ticker code (NGD) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.77 calculating the average target price we see 3.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 110.5%. The 50 day MA is 1.99 and the 200 day MA is 1.88. The market cap for the company is $1,212m. Company Website: http://www.newgold.com

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in San Luis PotosÃ­, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.