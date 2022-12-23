New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

New Gold Inc. found using ticker (NGD) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.47 and 0.85 with a mean TP of 1.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.02 and the 200 day MA is 1.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $689m. Company Website: https://www.newgold.com

The potential market cap would be $763m based on the market concensus.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.