New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

New Gold Inc. found using ticker (NGD) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.5 and 0.85 and has a mean target at 1.18. Now with the previous closing price of 1.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.07. The company has a market cap of $753m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.newgold.com

The potential market cap would be $831m based on the market concensus.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

