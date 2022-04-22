New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

New Gold Inc. with ticker code (NGD) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 1.5 calculating the mean target price we have 2.03. With the stocks previous close at 1.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.81 and the 200 day MA is 1.53. The market cap for the company is $1,158m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.newgold.com

The potential market cap would be $1,278m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.