New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 104.8% Upside

New Gold Inc. with ticker code (NGD) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2.77 with the average target price sitting at 3.81. With the stocks previous close at 1.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 104.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.64 and the 200 day MA is 1.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,205m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.newgold.com

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

