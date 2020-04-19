New Age Beverages Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 213.4% Upside

New Age Beverages Corporation with ticker code (NBEV) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 4.67. Now with the previous closing price of 1.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 213.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $137m. Visit the company website at: http://www.newagebev.com

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages. It provides its products under the Xing Tea, Marley, Búcha Live Kombucha, Coco-Libre, Evian, Volvic, Tahitian Noni Juice, TruAge, Aspen Pure, PediaAde, Coco Libre, BioShield, and NHANCED brands. The company sells its products across 50 states in the United States; and approximately 60 countries internationally through direct-store-delivery systems, brokers and distributors, warehouses, independent product consultants, and e-commerce sites, as well as through grocery retail, natural food retail, specialty outlets, hypermarkets, club stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations, and individual independent distributors. New Age Beverages Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn