New Age Beverages Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 213.4% Upside

New Age Beverages Corporation found using ticker (NBEV) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 4.67. With the stocks previous close at 1.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 213.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.41 while the 200 day moving average is 1.99. The market cap for the company is $132m. Visit the company website at: http://www.newagebev.com

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages. It provides its products under the Xing Tea, Marley, Búcha Live Kombucha, Coco-Libre, Evian, Volvic, Tahitian Noni Juice, TruAge, Aspen Pure, PediaAde, Coco Libre, BioShield, and NHANCED brands. The company sells its products across 50 states in the United States; and approximately 60 countries internationally through direct-store-delivery systems, brokers and distributors, warehouses, independent product consultants, and e-commerce sites, as well as through grocery retail, natural food retail, specialty outlets, hypermarkets, club stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations, and individual independent distributors. New Age Beverages Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

