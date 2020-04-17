New Age Beverages Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 183.0% Upside

New Age Beverages Corporation found using ticker (NBEV) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 183.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.45 while the 200 day moving average is 2.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $127m. Company Website: http://www.newagebev.com

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages. It provides its products under the Xing Tea, Marley, Búcha Live Kombucha, Coco-Libre, Evian, Volvic, Tahitian Noni Juice, TruAge, Aspen Pure, PediaAde, Coco Libre, BioShield, and NHANCED brands. The company sells its products across 50 states in the United States; and approximately 60 countries internationally through direct-store-delivery systems, brokers and distributors, warehouses, independent product consultants, and e-commerce sites, as well as through grocery retail, natural food retail, specialty outlets, hypermarkets, club stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations, and individual independent distributors. New Age Beverages Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

