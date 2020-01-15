Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. with ticker code (NBIX) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 153 and 93 with a mean TP of 121.22. Now with the previous closing price of 103.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 111.31 while the 200 day moving average is 99.76. The company has a market cap of $9,931m. Company Website: http://www.neurocrine.com

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women’s health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company’s product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women’s and men’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL  Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover small molecule therapeutics for central nervous system disorders; a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson’s disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich’s ataxia; and license and collaboration agreement with Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. for developing treatments for epilepsy. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.