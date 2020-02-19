Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. found using ticker (NBIX) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 147 and 107 calculating the average target price we see 122.39. Now with the previous closing price of 104.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 105.38 and the 200 day moving average is 102.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,668m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neurocrine.com

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops treatments for patients with neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA (elagolix) for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women in the United States. It also develops opicapone, a catechol-o-methyltransferase inhibitor, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease patients; crinecerfont for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and NBIb-1817, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. In addition, the company is developing NBI-921352, an inhibitor being developed to treat pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE and other potential indications, including adult focal epilepsy; and ACT-709478, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for potential use in certain forms of generalized epilepsy. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; BIAL  Portela & Ca, S.A.; Jnana Therapeutics Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn