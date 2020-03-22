Neurocrine Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.7% Upside

Neurocrine Biosciences with ticker code (NBIX) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 147 and 105 and has a mean target at 120.7. With the stocks previous close at 75.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 60.7%. The 50 day MA is 95.79 and the 200 day moving average is 101.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,291m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neurocrine.com

Neurocrine Biosciences discovers and develops treatments for patients with neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA (elagolix) for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women in the United States. It also develops opicapone, a catechol-o-methyltransferase inhibitor, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease patients; crinecerfont for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and NBIb-1817, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. In addition, the company is developing NBI-921352, an inhibitor being developed to treat pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE and other potential indications, including adult focal epilepsy; and ACT-709478, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for potential use in certain forms of generalized epilepsy. Neurocrine Biosciences has collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; BIAL  Portela & Ca, S.A.; Jnana Therapeutics Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics; and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

