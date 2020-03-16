Neurocrine Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 42.5% Upside

Neurocrine Biosciences with ticker code (NBIX) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 147 and 105 calculating the mean target price we have 121.6. With the stocks previous close at 85.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.5%. The 50 day MA is 98.4 and the 200 day MA is 102.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,822m. Find out more information at: http://www.neurocrine.com

Neurocrine Biosciences discovers and develops treatments for patients with neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA (elagolix) for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women in the United States. It also develops opicapone, a catechol-o-methyltransferase inhibitor, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease patients; crinecerfont for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and NBIb-1817, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. In addition, the company is developing NBI-921352, an inhibitor being developed to treat pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE and other potential indications, including adult focal epilepsy; and ACT-709478, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for potential use in certain forms of generalized epilepsy. Neurocrine Biosciences has collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; BIAL  Portela & Ca, S.A.; Jnana Therapeutics Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics; and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

