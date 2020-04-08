Neurocrine Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

Neurocrine Biosciences with ticker code (NBIX) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132 and 104 calculating the average target price we see 119.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 90.02 and the 200 day MA is 100.59. The company has a market cap of $8,704m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.neurocrine.com

Neurocrine Biosciences discovers and develops treatments for patients with neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA (elagolix) for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women in the United States. It also develops opicapone, a catechol-o-methyltransferase inhibitor, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease patients; crinecerfont for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and NBIb-1817, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. In addition, the company is developing NBI-921352, an inhibitor being developed to treat pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE and other potential indications, including adult focal epilepsy; and ACT-709478, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for potential use in certain forms of generalized epilepsy. Neurocrine Biosciences has collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; BIAL  Portela & Ca, S.A.; Jnana Therapeutics Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics; and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

