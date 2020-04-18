NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 99.9% Upside

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (NRBO) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 30. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 99.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.52 while the 200 day moving average is 11.03. The company has a market cap of $195m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neurobopharma.com
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.