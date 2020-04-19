NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 141.0% Upside

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (NRBO) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 30 and has a mean target at 30. Now with the previous closing price of 12.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 141.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.39 and the 200 day MA is 11.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $211m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neurobopharma.com

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

