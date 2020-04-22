NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 122.4% Upside

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (NRBO) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 30. Now with the previous closing price of 13.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 122.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.34 while the 200 day moving average is 11.12. The company has a market cap of $201m. Find out more information at: http://www.neurobopharma.com

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

