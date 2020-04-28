NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 104.9% Upside

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (NRBO) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 30 with a mean TP of 30. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 104.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.22 and the 200 day moving average is 11.26. The company has a market cap of $234m. Find out more information at: http://www.neurobopharma.com

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

