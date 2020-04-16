NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (NRBO) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 30 with a mean TP of 30. With the stocks previous close at 29.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day MA is 14.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $262m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neurobopharma.com
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.