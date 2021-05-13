NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 307.8% Upside

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (NRBO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 25. With the stocks previous close at 6.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 307.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.64. The company has a market cap of $102m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.neurobopharma.com

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.