NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 307.8% Upside

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (NRBO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 25. Now with the previous closing price of 6.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 307.8%. The day 50 moving average is 5.5 and the 200 day moving average is 6.64. The company has a market cap of $102m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.neurobopharma.com

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.