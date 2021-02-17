NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 307.8% Upside

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (NRBO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 20 with a mean TP of 25. Now with the previous closing price of 6.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 307.8%. The day 50 moving average is 5.5 while the 200 day moving average is 6.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $102m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.neurobopharma.com

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.