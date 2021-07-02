NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 307.8% Upside

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (NRBO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 20 and has a mean target at 25. Now with the previous closing price of 6.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 307.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.5 while the 200 day moving average is 6.64. The market cap for the company is $102m. Company Website: http://www.neurobopharma.com

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.