NeuBase Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 92.1% Upside

NeuBase Therapeutics with ticker code (NBSE) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 15.6. Now with the previous closing price of 8.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 92.1%. The 50 day MA is 6.93 while the 200 day moving average is 6.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $142m. Company Website: http://www.neubasetherapeutics.com

NeuBase Therapeutics, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company’s proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington’s disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the HD messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA); and NT0200, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the myotonic dystrophy type 1 disease mRNA. NeuBase Therapeutics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

