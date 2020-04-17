NeuBase Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 84.6% Upside

NeuBase Therapeutics found using ticker (NBSE) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 and has a mean target at 15.6. With the stocks previous close at 8.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 84.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $144m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neubasetherapeutics.com

NeuBase Therapeutics, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company’s proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington’s disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the HD messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA); and NT0200, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the myotonic dystrophy type 1 disease mRNA. NeuBase Therapeutics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

