NeuBase Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.5% Upside

NeuBase Therapeutics found using ticker (NBSE) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 15.67. With the stocks previous close at 8.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 92.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.06 and the 200 day MA is 8.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $180m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.neubasetherapeutics.com

The potential market cap would be $347m based on the market concensus.

NeuBase Therapeutics, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company’s proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington’s disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the HD messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA); and NT0200, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the myotonic dystrophy type 1 disease mRNA. NeuBase Therapeutics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.