NeuBase Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.5% Upside

NeuBase Therapeutics with ticker code (NBSE) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 15.67. With the stocks previous close at 8.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 92.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.06 and the 200 day MA is 8.32. The company has a market cap of $180m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neubasetherapeutics.com

NeuBase Therapeutics, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company’s proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington’s disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the HD messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA); and NT0200, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the myotonic dystrophy type 1 disease mRNA. NeuBase Therapeutics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.