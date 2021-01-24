NeuBase Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.5% Upside

NeuBase Therapeutics with ticker code (NBSE) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 and has a mean target at 15.67. With the stocks previous close at 8.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 92.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.06 and the 200 day moving average is 8.32. The company has a market cap of $180m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neubasetherapeutics.com

NeuBase Therapeutics, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company’s proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington’s disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the HD messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA); and NT0200, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the myotonic dystrophy type 1 disease mRNA. NeuBase Therapeutics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.