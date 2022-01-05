NeuBase Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.5% Upside

NeuBase Therapeutics found using ticker (NBSE) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 15.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 92.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.06 and the 200 day MA is 8.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $180m. Company Website: http://www.neubasetherapeutics.com

NeuBase Therapeutics, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company’s proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington’s disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the HD messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA); and NT0200, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the myotonic dystrophy type 1 disease mRNA. NeuBase Therapeutics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.