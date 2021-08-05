NeuBase Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.5% Upside

NeuBase Therapeutics found using ticker (NBSE) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 15.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 92.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $180m. Company Website: http://www.neubasetherapeutics.com

NeuBase Therapeutics, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company’s proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington’s disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the HD messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA); and NT0200, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the myotonic dystrophy type 1 disease mRNA. NeuBase Therapeutics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.