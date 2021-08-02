NeuBase Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.5% Upside

NeuBase Therapeutics with ticker code (NBSE) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 15.67. Now with the previous closing price of 8.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 92.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.06 and the 200 day MA is 8.32. The market cap for the company is $180m. Find out more information at: http://www.neubasetherapeutics.com

NeuBase Therapeutics, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company’s proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington’s disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the HD messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA); and NT0200, a PATrOL-enabled therapeutic program for systemic administration to target the mutant expansion in the myotonic dystrophy type 1 disease mRNA. NeuBase Therapeutics is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.