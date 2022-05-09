Twitter
Network International Holdings PLC 34.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Network International Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:NETW) now has a potential upside of 34.2% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 355 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Network International Holdings PLC share price of 234 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 34.2%. Trading has ranged between 153 (52 week low) and 415 (52 week high) with an average of 1,306,220 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,347,761,399.

Network International Holdings PLC is a UK-based entity which is an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) by providing technology-enabled payments solutions. The Company’s solutions include Merchant solutions and Issuer solutions through N-Genius Payment Devices, N-Genius Mini Payment Devices, on the go payment devices, and N-Genius online. Under Merchant solutions, the Group provides services for merchants, acquirer processing services for financial institutions, omnichannel payment acceptance solutions, loyalty solutions, dynamic currency conversion, data analytics and payment plans.



