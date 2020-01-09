Netflix, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.7% Upside

Netflix, Inc. with ticker code (NFLX) have now 40 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 446 and 188 with the average target price sitting at 361.93. Now with the previous closing price of 339.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.7%. The 50 day MA is 316.79 and the 200 day MA is 307.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $145,981m. Find out more information at: http://www.netflix.com

Netflix, Inc. provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. The company has approximately 139 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.