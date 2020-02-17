Netflix, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

Netflix, Inc. found using ticker (NFLX) have now 38 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 446 and 173 with a mean TP of 362.74. Now with the previous closing price of 381.4 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.9%. The day 50 moving average is 347.86 and the 200 day moving average is 307.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $166,922m. Visit the company website at: http://www.netflix.com

Netflix, Inc. provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. The company has approximately 139 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.