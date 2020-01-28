Netflix, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Netflix, Inc. with ticker code (NFLX) have now 38 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 446 and 173 calculating the mean target price we have 362.08. With the stocks previous close at 353.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 327.48 and the 200 day MA is 304.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $150,268m. Visit the company website at: http://www.netflix.com

Netflix, Inc. provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. The company has approximately 139 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.