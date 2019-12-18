Netflix, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

Netflix, Inc. with ticker code (NFLX) have now 40 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 446 and 188 and has a mean target at 361.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 304.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 299.56 and the 200 day MA is 310.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $138,259m. Find out more information at: http://www.netflix.com

Netflix, Inc. provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. The company has approximately 139 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.