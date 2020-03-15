Netflix – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Netflix with ticker code (NFLX) have now 38 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 440 and 173 with the average target price sitting at 365.03. With the stocks previous close at 315.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 365.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 316.09. The market cap for the company is $147,569m. Find out more information at: http://www.netflix.com

Netflix provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. The company has approximately 167 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

