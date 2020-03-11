Netflix – Consenus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Netflix with ticker code (NFLX) now have 38 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 440 and 173 calculating the average target price we see 364.63. With the stocks previous close at 364.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .1%. The day 50 moving average is 365.31 and the 200 day moving average is 315.36. The company has a market cap of $156,426m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.netflix.com

Netflix provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. The company has approximately 167 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn