Netflix – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Netflix with ticker code (NFLX) have now 38 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 446 and 173 with a mean TP of 364.84. Given that the stocks previous close was at 371.71 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 360.45 and the 200 day MA is 311.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $161,933m. Company Website: http://www.netflix.com

Netflix provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. The company has approximately 167 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

