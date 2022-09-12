Netflix, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Netflix, Inc. with ticker code (NFLX) now have 38 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 735 and 157 with a mean TP of 257.63. Now with the previous closing price of 227.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 217.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 334.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $103,870m. Company Website: https://www.netflix.com

The potential market cap would be $117,658m based on the market concensus.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services in the United States. The company has approximately 222 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.