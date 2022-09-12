Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Netflix, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

DirectorsTalk Interviews

Netflix, Inc. with ticker code (NFLX) now have 38 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 735 and 157 with a mean TP of 257.63. Now with the previous closing price of 227.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 217.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 334.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $103,870m. Company Website: https://www.netflix.com

The potential market cap would be $117,658m based on the market concensus.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services in the United States. The company has approximately 222 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Saietta Group
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Accrol Group Holdings
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Concurrent Technologies
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Zephyr Energy plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: TEAM plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: CT Automotive Group PLC
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: DG Innovate plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Real Estate Credit Investments RECI
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Nuformix plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: itim Group plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Saietta Group
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Accrol Group Holdings
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Concurrent Technologies
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Zephyr Energy plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: TEAM plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: CT Automotive Group PLC
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: DG Innovate plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Real Estate Credit Investments RECI
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Nuformix plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: itim Group plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.