NetEase – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

NetEase found using ticker (NTES) now have 31 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 387.68 and 224.77 calculating the mean target price we have 332.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 338.91 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 314.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 277.06. The company has a market cap of $44,726m. Find out more information at: http://ir.netease.com

NetEase operates an interactive online community in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company has a strategic partnership with Marvel Entertainment, LLC to create original entertainment content based on Marvel stories internationally. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com and changed its name to NetEase in March 2012. NetEase was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.