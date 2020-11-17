Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.3% Upside

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. with ticker code (NEPT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.15 and 3.15 and has a mean target at 3.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 70.3%. The day 50 moving average is 2.03 while the 200 day moving average is 2.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $248m. Visit the company website at: http://neptunecorp.com

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods. It also provides extraction and purification services from cannabis and hemp biomass; raw material sourcing, formulation, quality control, and quality assurance primarily for omega-3 and hemp-derived ingredients under various delivery forms, such as soft gels, capsules, and liquids; and formulation and manufacturing solutions for value added product forms comprising tinctures, sprays, topicals, vapor products, and edibles and beverages. The company has a collaboration agreement with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products for the mass retail, and health and wellness markets. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.