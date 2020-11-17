Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.3% Upside

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. with ticker code (NEPT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.15 and 3.15 and has a mean target at 3.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 70.3%. The day 50 moving average is 2.03 while the 200 day moving average is 2.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $248m. Visit the company website at: http://neptunecorp.com

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods. It also provides extraction and purification services from cannabis and hemp biomass; raw material sourcing, formulation, quality control, and quality assurance primarily for omega-3 and hemp-derived ingredients under various delivery forms, such as soft gels, capsules, and liquids; and formulation and manufacturing solutions for value added product forms comprising tinctures, sprays, topicals, vapor products, and edibles and beverages. The company has a collaboration agreement with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products for the mass retail, and health and wellness markets. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

More news, interviews and company profile on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Latest interviews

    Company Presentations

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 100 News

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Sustainability

    Q&A's

    Funds

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.