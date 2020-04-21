Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 52.9% Upside

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. with ticker code (NEPT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.15 and 3.15 and has a mean target at 3.15. Now with the previous closing price of 2.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.9%. The 50 day MA is 1.46 and the 200 day moving average is 2.46. The company has a market cap of $177m. Company Website: http://neptunecorp.com

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. The company operates in the areas of legal cannabis, ingredients, turnkey solutions, pet supplements, and consumer brands. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. The company has a strategic collaboration with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products for the United States market. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

